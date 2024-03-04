Here is a breakdown of the $195million govt spent on facilities for 2023 African Games

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that government spent $195 million on the construction of facilities for the 2023 African Games which is being hosted by Ghana.



The facilities include the Borteyman Sports Complex, the University of Ghana Stadium, Rugby pitch, and the Games Village.



At a ministerial press briefing on Monday, March 4, 2024, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif provided a breakdown of the expenditure.



According to Mustapha Ussif, “the total contract sum of the facility approved by parliament for the games amounted to $195,255,153 million.”



The Borteyman Sports Complex, constructed by Contractor Construction UK, cost $145,086,057.54.



The University of Ghana Stadium and Rugby Stadium cost $34,102,135, while the Games Village, built by Mawums Ltd, cost $16,066,961.20.



The Borteyman Sports Complex which sits on a 100-acre land boasts a 50,000-seater stadium. The facility will host seven competitions, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.



The University of Ghana Sports Stadium which commenced in 2007 and was inaugurated on March 1st, 2024 has a seating capacity of 10,000. The state-of-the-art facility will host the grand opening ceremony on March 8.



