Here is a breakdown of Ghana's $14.1million budget for semi-final of 2022 World Cup

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the Government of Ghana has budgeted $14.1 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to him, the budget will cover their expense from the group stages all the way to the semi-finals which is the target set for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his technical team.



At the group stage level, Ghana's "appearance will cost an estimated 8,166, 200. 00 million US Dollars," from the total amount budgeted for the tournament.



The Black Stars are also expected to spend $626,400 at the knock-out phase if they are able to finish as one of the top two teams in Group H.



At the quarter-final phase, the team's estimated cost has been pegged at $719,600 which at this stage would have taken Ghana's entire spending to $9,512,2000.



If the Black Stars are able to make history by becoming the first African country to get to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, the team's expenditure will rise from the $9,512,2000 quarter final budget to 14,184, 100.



This means that the amount of money budgeted for the semi-final and the third-place or final game is $4,671,900.



Prize money breakdown



The appearance fee for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been pegged at $10.5 million and $1.5 million has already been given to Ghana to prepare for the tournament.



Each participating team will receive an additional $9 million at the group stage level. $4 million at the round of 16 and quarter-final phase to take the total amount to $17 million.



The 4th, 3rd, 2nd and the winner will receive additional price money of $8M, $10, $13m, and $25M respectively meaning that the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take home $42 million.



