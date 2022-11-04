Here is Ghana's 21-man technical team, backroom staff for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Ghana is set to send 21 technical team members led by head coach Otto Addo to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The official technical team list sighted by GhanaWeb has 12 different coaches and 8 other members who complete the list.



The 8 different roles include two equipment officers, one fitness trainer, one team doctor, one video analyst, two match analysts, one athletic coach, one physiotherapist, and one media manager.



The list has a quartet of local coaches who will understudy the Black Stars technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi drama to pick up useful lessons.



At the World Cup, only 11 out of the 21 team officials will be allowed to join 15 substitutes on the bench. According to FIFA, it is a must to have a team doctor among the officials.



The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.





Check Out Ghana's technical team members for the World from the list below





