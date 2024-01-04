Here are the top 15 AFCON 2023 stars

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) were listed first and second respectively in a 15-man list of top players heading to the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.
The third to fifth slots are occupied by Sadio Mane (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.
Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was ranked sixth and is the only Ghanaian player.
He is due to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON which kicks off in a week.
His performances for West Ham has made him a key player for Chris Hughton's charges as Ghana seeks to redeem itself after a horrible last outing.
90 min Football - Ranking of top players playing at 2023 AFCON
Mohamed Salah
Victor Osimhen
Sadio Mane
Achraf Hakimi
Riyad Mahrez
Mohammed Kudus
Victor Boniface
Andre Onana
Ismael Bennacer
Serhou Guirassy
Edmond Tapsoba
Yves Bissouma
Pape Matar Sarr
Nicolas Jackson
Hakim Ziyech
