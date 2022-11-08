Here are the six countries who have announced their final 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 12 days away from starting and some national teams have begun to announce their squad list for the tournament.



FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.



During the 73rd FIFA Congress, the World's football governing body announced that the squad size for the world cup has been increased from 23 to 26.



Hence all participating countries are expected to name a 26-man squad each for the tournament.



So far, six countries out of the 32 participating nations have released their final list with others set to follow in the coming days.



The tournament is set to kick start on November 20 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



All leagues organized by FIFA's member associations will go on a break within the period of the tournament.



Here are the six national teams who have announced their final squad.



Japan



Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad for the tournament. The Blue Samarai released their squad on Thursday, November 1, 2022.



Takumi Minamino, Tomiyaso, Kawashima, Kaoro Mitoma, Maya Yoshida are the key names in the squad.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/170/17088030.jpg





Costa Rica



The North Americans were the second nation to release their squad.



Joel Campbel, Kaylor Navas, and Bryan Ruiz are the key names on the list.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/722/72226245.jpg





Brazil



Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi popularly known as Tite, named a star-studded squad on Monday, November 7.



Arsenal duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the last call-ups in September, were included in the final list this time.



Some constants like Thiago Silva, Marquinhos Alisson, Ederson, Casimero, and Vinicius Jr were also named in the squad.



Meanwhile, Dani Alves made a shocking appearance in the squad at age 39.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/396/39604632.jpg





Australia



The Socceroos named their squad on Tuesday, November 8.



Matthew Ryan and Aaron Mooy lead the Australian squad.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/524/52411731.jpg







Sengal



The Tarenga Lions of Senegal are the first African to announce their squad. Head coach Aliou Cisse has named a star-filled squad for the tournament.



Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr all made the squad.





https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/449/44955679.jpg





Demark



Denmark have also announced their 26-man squad.



Christain Eriksen, Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Kasper Schmeichel, and Emile Hojbjerg are the key men leading the Dens' list.









Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below













EE/FNOQ