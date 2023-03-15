Here are the four records set by Haaland with his five goals against Leipzig in Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland rewrote history after hitting five goals in City's 7-0 mauling of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



Haaland, who is on scoring spree this season, was the star of the hammering as he scored five goals in 57 minutes to help City ease past the German side 8-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter finals.



The goal monger gave the home side the lead in the 22 minute after converting a penalty. He added another two minutes later before completing his hattrick on the stroke of half time.



The Norwegian netted a brace in the second half few minutes after Ilkay Gundogan had scored City's fourth in the game four minutes after recess.



Haaland, after his fifth of the night, was subsequently subbed off for Julian Alvarez in the 63 minute.



Kevin De Bruyne put the icing on the cake with a stunning finish from distance to wrap-up Man City's second 7-0 win UCL history while extending their unbeaten home run to 24 matches - the longest by an English side.



Here are four record Halaand has set after scoring five goals:





Most goals in a single season for Man City- 39 goals



Erling Haaland has now become the fist Manchester City player to score most gaols in a single campaign.



The 22-year-old is currently on 39 goals in 36 matches in all competition with many games remaining in the season.





Most UCL goals in a single season for Man City - 10 goals



He has also become the first Man City player to hit double digits in goals in the Champions League. He has scored 10 goals so far and leads the UCL top scorer's chat.



Fastest and youngest player to reach 30 UCL goals





At 22 years, 236 days, Haaland become the fastest and youngest player to hit the 30-goal mark in the Champions League breaking Kylian Mbappe's record of 22 years, 352 days.



Third player to score 5 in one UCL match



Haaland has become the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game, joining football great Lionel Messi and former Shakhtar Donetsk foward Luiz Adriano.





