Here are the Black Stars players who secured moves in the January transfer window

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Black Stars players are set for a new adventure after securing transfer moves to new clubs during the just-ended winter transfer window.



The one-month in-season transfer window is over as it all came down to a dramatic ending on January 31, 2023.



There were a lot of deadline-day transfers completed with the biggest of them being Chelsea completing Enzo Fernandez's £105 million deal in the last hour of the deadline.



Kamaldeen Suleman and Nathan Opoku were the two Ghanaians who completed the transfer on deadline day while the others had their moves done a few days before.



Here are Black Stars players who secured a move in the January transfer window



Antoine Semenyo



Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo completed a move from Bristol City to English Premier League side Bournemouth in a deal worth £9 million plus £1.5 million in add-ons.



He signed a four-and-half-year contract.



Kwabena Owusu



Black Stars forward, Kwabena Owusu joined Hungary giants Ferencvarosi on a two-and-a-half-year contract.



He departed Qarabaq for an undisclosed fee after 10 goals and four assists in 34 games this season.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaladeen Sulemana completed a €25 million fee plus a €3 million in add-ons from Stade Rennes to English Premier League side Southampton.



The 20-year-old penned a 4-and-half deal with the Saints.



Sulemana awaits for his international work permit to begin a new adventure at Southampton.





Kwame Opoku



USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku completed his move to Morocco's top-tier side, Olympique Club Khourigba.



The Asante Kotoko striker joined for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-and-half-year deal.







EE/KPE