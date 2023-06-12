Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023
Source: footballghana.com
The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign officially came to an end on Sunday, June 11 2023, with Medeama emerging as winners.
At the end of the season, Kotoku Royals, King Faisal and Tamale City suffered demotion to the Division ranks.
However, three clubs from the Division One League have been promoted to the elite league and are expected to compete against some of the top guns in the 2023/24 season.
The newly promoted teams include Nations FC, Tano Bofoakwa and Heart of Lions are expected to feature in the GPL next season after gaining promotion from the Division One League.
Here are the 18 teams to compete in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League:
Medeama SC
Aduana Stars
Bechem United
Asante Kotoko SC
Bibiani Gold Stars
Dreams FC
Berekum Chelsea
Karela United
Legon Cities FC
Samartex
Real Tamale
Accra Hearts of Oak
Nsoatreman
Great Olympics
Accra Lions
Nations FC
Tano Bofoakwa
Heart of Lions