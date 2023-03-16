Here are some dignitaries expected to attend Christian Atsu's funeral

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Prominent personalities are expected to attend the final funeral rites of late Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu who would be laid in state at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on March 17, 2023.



Christian Atsu met his untimely death in the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The one-week memorial which was held on March 4 in memory of the late Black Stars player was graced by several former teammates and football stars as well entertainment personalities.



With the burial rites of the late Ghanaian international expected to come off on Friday, March 17, 2023, here are some of the personalities to expect at the funeral.



President Akufo-Addo



The first gentleman of the land is expected to pay tribute to the former Ghana international. The president has been involved in the planning process of the funeral.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr Bawumia received the mortal remains of Christian Atsu after it was flown to Ghana. He is also expected to be at the funeral after promising that the state will give the late player a befitting burial.





Chief of Staff



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff is one of the high-profile dignitaries expected to be at the funeral of the late Ghanaian international.



Reps from Hatayspor and Turkish Government



As the final club and country Christian Atsu played, representatives of Hatayspor Football Club and members of the Turkish Embassy are expected to also attend the burial rites of the player.



Mubarak Wakaso



As one of the closest friends of Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso might be in Ghana to pay his final respect to his good friend at the State House. It is unknown if Wakaso who plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian league would be granted days off to attend the funeral.



Asamoah Gyan and ex-footballers



Some former teammates of Atsu in the Ghana national team who are in Ghana are also expected to pass through the funeral. The former players including Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Kwadwo Asamoah John Mensah among others were present during the one-week observation.



Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, other musicians



Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale and Kofi Kinaata who had close relations with the former Newcastle player are also expected to be part of the personalities to attend the funeral at the State House.



Other individuals and groups expected to attend the funeral include;



Members of the diplomatic community



Reps from the Ghana Football Association



Professional Footballers Association



Ghana Premier League Clubs



Ex-convicts bailed by Christian Atsu



Orphanages sponsored by Christian Atsu



Movie Stars among others





