Here are all the players who joined Chelsea in 2022/2023 season

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: goal.com

It has been a season of change at Stamford Bridge, with the beginning of the Todd Boehly era.



Boehly and co. hope to deviate from how Chelsea functioned under ex-owner Roman Abramovich and instil a new culture.



However, one thing that remains the same across both regimes is the Blues' heavy transfer expenditure.



Chelsea broke the record for the most expensive transfer window in the summer with expenditure in excess of €250m on new additions.



Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana were signed from Brighton and Leicester City to bring some freshness to the backline. To bring some experience in defence and attack, seasoned veterans Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling were brought in.



Unlike previous seasons, there weren't too many sales made by Chelsea, however, Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, and Ross Barkley left the club with their contracts expiring. Timo Werner was perhaps the most significant sale with the German moving back to RB Leipzig.



And new additions continue to make their way into Cobham this winter, with the Blues already signing Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Félix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Noni Madueke. Many more incomings and outgoings are expected as it looks to be another crazy window for Chelsea.



GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Chelsea transfers in the ongoing 2022-23 season, below.



The new owners were quick to show their ambitions for Chelsea with their expenditure on some big-money signings this summer.



The Blues administration worked fast to secure the signatures of Sterling and Koulibaly.



Cucurella, who was close to signing with rivals Manchester City, was also convinced of the new project at Stamford Bridge.



The Fofana saga took some time with Leicester City unwilling to let go of the defender, but they succeeded by making him the most expensive defender in their history.



Aubameyang was signed on deadline day, along with midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan.







New signings January window

The new administration has continued their extravagant spending from summer well into the winter transfer window as well.



They surprised many by gazumping Arsenal for talented Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mudryk and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.



But the real surprise they left for the end when they signed Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernández for a British record fee in the dying embers of the deadline day.



In addition, they have also signed youngsters Badiashile, Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos for the future.







Departures summer window

A large part of Chelsea's spending this season bogs down to the previous administration's inability to extend the contract of crucial players such as Rudiger and Christensen who left for free this season. Additionally, Alonso and Barkley were released, both a part of the Blues' recent CL-winning squad.



Werner was Chelsea's most significant sale in the last window, with the forward returning to RB Leipzig. Additionally, Gilmour and Emerson went to PL clubs Brighton and West Ham respectively.