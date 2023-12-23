Here are Ghanaian sports personalities who died in 2023

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

2023 was a tough year for Ghana Sports who bid painful farewell to as many as eight sports personalities.



Some of the country's most celebrated footballers and sports servants tragically passed on leaving the country in a devastating state.



Ghana lost 4 of them in the first three quarters of the year before the number increased in the final quarter, losing three former and one active footballer within a short period.





Below are list of sports personalities who died in 2023



Christian Atsu





Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, was confirmed dead on February 18, 2023, by his agent Nana Sechere.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he said.



Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu had been missing since February 6, 2023, after being trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.





Papa Arko



The former Asante Kotoko captain kicked the bucket on Sunday, November 26, 2023, through illness.



Papa Arko led Kotoko to win their last Champions League in 1983 Champions League-winning Captain.



Joe Debrah



Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah, passed on in October with the cause of his death unknown.



Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe in a post on X on October 27, 2023, confirmed the news, stating that "we belong to Allah to him we shall return".



Raphael Dwamena



Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena passed away on November 11, 2023, after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë game against Partizani Tirana.



The Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute, which unfortunately turned out to be his last moment on earth.





Robert Eshun



Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player, Robert Eshun, was confirmed dead on Monday, October 23, 2023.



According to reports, Robert Eshun died after he experienced a heart attack while driving to work in the morning.



ET Mensah



Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament has been confirmed dead.



The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died aged 77 on the evening of October 1, 2023.



He passed away in South Africa after battling ill health for some time.



Alhaji MND Jawula



Alhaji MND Jawula, the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association died on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



Alhaji Jawula passed in Nashville, United States of America.



Emmanuel Oblitey



Ghanaian football legend, Emmanuel Oblitey, died on March 19, 2023, at the age of 89.



Oblitey passed away on Sunday at the Joy Specialist Medical Clinic.



He was a member of Ghana’s first AFCON-winning squad in 1963, where he played in all three matches.







