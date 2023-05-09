You are here: HomeSports2023 05 09Article 1763597

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are Black Stars players in top five European leagues whose clubs are facing relegation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu

With a handful of games left for the end of the 2022/2023 seasons to come to a close, some Black Stars players are close to bidding farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues.

A section of the players, however, has a better chance of avoiding relegation given their club's points and remaining fixtures, while others have a slim chance of survival.

The top players who could drop to second-tier football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.

Despite their clubs having struggled and being on the brink of relegation, some of the players have had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight when their clubs go down.

Check out the list Below

ENGLAND

Southampton

-Mohammed Salisu
-Kamaldeen Sulemana

Nottingham Forest

-Dede Ayew

Leicester City

-Daniel Amartey


FRANCE

Auxerre

- Gideon Mensah
- Elisha Owusu

Strasbourg

- Alexander Djiku

ITALY

Spezia

- Emmanuel Gyesi


Cremonese

- Felix Afena


Hellas Verona

- Ibrahim Sulemana


GERMANY

VFL Bochum

Chrsitopher Antwi Ajei


EE/KPE