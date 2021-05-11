You are here: HomeSports2021 05 11Article 1258747

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Herbert Mensah suspended indefinitely as Chairman for Ghana Rugby

The Board of Ghana Rugby has indefinitely suspended its Board Chairman and Chief Executive, Herbert Mensah.

He has been suspended for abuse of office, the Board has explained.

A petition was filed against him by the Ghana Rugby Union Players Association to the Rugby Board.

They accused him of conflict of interest, unilateralism and physical assault on players and coaches.

The Board said he refused to attend a meeting he was invited to explain himself.

