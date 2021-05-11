Herbert Mensah suspended indefinitely as Chairman for Ghana Rugby

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Board of Ghana Rugby has indefinitely suspended its Board Chairman and Chief Executive, Herbert Mensah.



He has been suspended for abuse of office, the Board has explained.



A petition was filed against him by the Ghana Rugby Union Players Association to the Rugby Board.



They accused him of conflict of interest, unilateralism and physical assault on players and coaches.



The Board said he refused to attend a meeting he was invited to explain himself.



