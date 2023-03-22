Herbert Mensah receives rousing welcome after Rugby Africa election victory

Other Sports of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: Philip Ankrah, Contributor

Ghana's Herbert Mensah received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International airport upon his arrival back home from South Africa where he was elected as Rugby Africa President for the next four years.



Herbert Mensah received 30 votes out of the 32 votes to take over the running of the continental Rugby governing body. His main Ugandan opponent, Andrew Owuo received only 1 vote and there was one spoilt ballot.



On arrival at the airport on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, he was met with rich Ghanaian traditional Adowa dance and a large number of members of the supporters Union of Ghana who celebrated his achievement with a brass band.



Also present at the airport to welcome Herbert Mensah and celebrate his lifetime achievement were some Ghanaian Rugby players and Presidents of other sporting federations in Ghana.



Among them was Mr. Bawah Fuseini President of Triathlon Association of Ghana,

Mr. Evans Yeboah President of Badminton Ghana, Mr Mohammed Shaban Secretary General of Ghana Cycling Federation, and Mr. Jojo Empheson who represented Ghana Amateur boxing.



Ahead of the election for the top continental post, the renowned sports administrator and former Asante Kotoko chairman received official endorsement from the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo through the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the National Sports Authority.



This followed his official nomination from Nigeria and Botswana.



Herbert Mensah Mensah will be the first Anglophone President to run Rugby Africa since the continental body’s establishment.