Herbert Mensah joins International Women’s Day celebration

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: Stephen Kwame Yeboah, Contributor

Businessman, philanthropist and sports administrator, Herbert Mensah, has heaped praises on women as the world celebrate the international women’s day on March 8, 2023.



According to the former Chairman for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, he is who he is today because of the enormous contributions some women including his mother made to his life.



“Happy international women’s day, you know women are really dear to my heart because I am a product of an extraordinary lady [Ama Pomasu – his mother], without her I will be nothing. Raised by her, developed by her and when people want to know who I am and where do I had my tenacity, strong-willed, why I’m so compassionate, I always tell them that they need to understand who my mother is. A very principled, strong and as a result of it, I have a number of extraordinary women in my life who are my wife Naana and my extraordinary children”, the former Asante Kotoko executive chairman said in a video celebrating women worldwide.



He added,”It is their strength and understanding. The strength of a woman is a key to what am about , recognizing this day is fundamental to me, as I look around and see how the world is evolved and if we are looking for strong leaders and we have seen them ladies..”



This year’s international women’s day which is expected to focus on the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women which is “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.



This year’s theme of the international women’s day is christened as DigitALL; Innovation and technology for gender equality.