Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Herbert Mensah bemoans current Asante Kotoko to be first in everything football in Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Herbert Mensah and Asantehene

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Herbert Mensah has sent a carrion call to the current Board of Directors of the club to make the club superior and a reference point in terms of football administration in the country.



The Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Association challenged the Board to put the club as an epitome to Ghana Football and beyond.



Manhyia appointed a 12 member directors of the club to give the club a direction in the next three year with some specific set targets.



This, Herbert Mensah believes, comes with lots of backlash from the Asante Kotoko fraternity and thinks the Board should develop the balls to deal with criticisms from the fan to aid work and meet their targets.



“To run Kotoko you must be able to put your hand in fire and not fear the flames,” Herbert Mensah said.



“Kotoko is too big to play second fiddle to any team.”



Asante Kotoko have appointed Board Member Joseph Yaw Adu to lead an Interim Management Committee before a substantive Chief Executive Officer is appointed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.