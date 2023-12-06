You are here: HomeSports2023 12 06Article 1893515

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Henry Larbi becomes first Ghanaian appointed to ITF Wheelchair Tennis Committee

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has announced the appointment of Henry Kwaku Nyanteh Larbi, GTF Board Member and Wheelchair Tennis Coordinator, as a member of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Wheelchair Tennis Committee.

GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah submitted nominees earlier this year, and after a thorough selection process, Larbi became the first Ghanaian to serve on an ITF committee.

Again, Henry Larbi and James Kenani, president of the Kenya Tennis Association are the only Africans on this International committee.

President Duah and GTF Board Members have extended hearty congratulations to Henry for achieving this significant milestone, marking a momentous occasion for Ghana Tennis and particularly Ghana Wheelchair Tennis.

The accomplishment reflects the positive strides made over the past five years by GTF in strengthening relationships with international tennis bodies.

These achievements underscore the commitment and progress nurtured by GTF in collaboration with ITF, CAT, Grand Slam federations, and other top-ranked federations in Europe and the Americas.

