Henry Asante Twum tackles Christopher Nimley over claims that Kurt Okraku has failed

Ghana Football Association(GFA) spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum has clashed with Ghanaian coach, Christopher Nimley over claims that GFA president Kurt Okraku has failed.



Christopher Nimley in a tweet on February 10, 2023, labeled Okraku a failure and demanded his immediate resignation.



"When you are established as a failure, you need to rethink the position you occupy and exit. It is greed, selfishness and power drunkenness that will get you to ask for a 2nd and 3rd term. This GFA PREZ is a perennial failure. The act of failing is embedded in his DNA. HE MUST GO," he tweeted.



In response, Henry Asante Twum quoted the tweet, listing the achievements Ghana football has chalked under Kurt Okraku's reign.



"Kindly be reminded that under the failure Kurt Okraku, Ghana won the WAFU U-20 and the Africa U-20 Nations Cup. The failure Kurt Okraku qualified Ghana to our 1st CHAN in 7yrs. The failure Kurt Okraku qualified Ghana to the World Cup & the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Facts are sacred."



Ghana Football will go to the poll in October as Kurt Okraku hope to reclaim the seat for his second term.



The current rule allows GFA presidents to run for two terms of four years each but the review statutes committee has suggested a third term.







