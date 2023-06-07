Henry Asante Twum dismisses reports questioning Inaki Williams' dedication to Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Henry Asante Twum, the Ghana Football Association spokesman, vehemently refutes all allegations challenging Inaki Williams' commitment to Ghana.



According to some football pundits and fans Inaki Williams is picking up Kevin-Prince Boateng's attitude. He selects the matches he wants to play in and doesn't want to be involved in the Afcon qualifiers.



Henry Asante Twum dismissed these allegations and revealed that Athletic Bilbao has given the player's medical reports to the Black Stars medical team.



"The coaches were hoping to have him for the match because it was just one game. It is never true we shouldn't dwell on those things Inaki played in Kumasi, Inaki played in Kumasi so why won't he go to Madagascar? In any case if there was no prove that he is injured then you can think that way and fabricate this to smear him," Asante Twum told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"But Athletic club medical team sent a report to our medical team led by Dr. Pambo reports of scans and all the treatment they have given the player during the last six, seven matches of the season. He was playing with injury so our medical team are fully aware of the situation and we together took the decision,"



In September 2022, Inaki Williams received his first call-up for friendlies with Brazil and Nicaragua. The 28-year-old played for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.