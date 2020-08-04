Tennis News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Gabriel Amoako, Contributor

Henry Akwaboah elected Chairman of Sakumono Tennis Club

Henry Akwaboah, Sakumono Tennis Club Chairman

The Managing director of Engen Ghana Limited, Henry Akwaboah has been elected as the chairman of Sakumono Tennis Club for a 2-year term after Mr. Frank Addy's tenure came to an end.



Henry is expected to continue the good works of Frank who has been at the helm of the tennis club since 2018.



Under the stewardship of Frank, Sakumono Tennis Club became one of the most attractive club in the country. All tournaments hosted by Sakumono Tennis Club have been corporate-sponsored, further underpinning the attractiveness of the club to corporate Ghana.



The tennis courts of the club have also seen enormous transformation with the renovation of the courts and installation of floodlights.



Notable initiatives under Frank Addy's tenure include the institution of the Bayport Annual tennis tournament, the completion of the changing rooms with hot water facility for men and women, and the continuous support for the education of ball boys and girls.



Addy pledged his support to Akwaboah in his quest to continue the good works.



The executive team to work with Henry Akwaboah are as follows: Frank Tony Eshun -Vice Chairman, Secretary- Kofi Ntow, Henry Dwuma - Treasurer and Godwin Martey - Deputy. Organizer is Kofi Owusu Ansah of Republic Bar Osu and Ruweuda Lamptey is his deputy.





