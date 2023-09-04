Henry Addo scores in MSK Zilina’s away win over Spartak Trnava in Slovakia

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger, Henry Addo put up outstanding performance to help MSK Zillina secure victory over Spartak Trnava in the Slovakian top-tier on Sunday.



Addo was handed a starting role as his outfit cruised to a 2-0 away victory over their opponent in the week 6 fixture played at the Anton Malatinsky.



Despite creating scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



Improve performance saw Zilina clinch victory at the expense of the home team. Andrej Stojchevski broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 59th minute before Addo sealed victory three minutes later.



The 20-year-old has now scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 5 games in the Slovakian top-flight.