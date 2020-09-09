Boxing News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Heavyweight boxer Richard Lartey optimistic of victory over Nathan Gorman

Nathan Gorman and Richard Lartey

Ghana heavyweight boxer, Richard Lartey has vowed to win the highly anticipated comeback bout with Nathan Gorman in “devastating fashion”.



“I have a long reach than him. He was scared of[ Daniel] Dubois but I was not. I have an advantage over him…..My height, my aggressiveness, and my reach.” Lartey said in an interview with Boxing Ghana.



The former WBO Africa champion was in his bullishly best as he dismissed the idea of a pre-fight prediction but assured all and sundry of a convincing victory.



“I know I will stop him but I can’t predict now because I’m respecting him as a opponent” Lartey expressed.



The verbal sparring between Nathan (16-1,11 KOs) Gorman and Richard Lartey has now begun and is set to escalate ahead of fight week next week.



The ten rounds heavyweight redemption fight is set to go down on Saturday, 12, September 2020 at BT Sport Studio, Stratford, London, United Kingdom.



Many connoisseurs of the game are predicting a very close encounter with Lartey ahead. For many, Lartey is the forgotten obstacle that can still stake a claim in the heavyweight division with the right trainer and management.



For many, Lartey (14-2, 11 KOs) must use this fight as proof that he is

still a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight world.

