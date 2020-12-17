Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Hearts win will motivate us in subsequent matches – Aduana stars' Prince Acquah

Aduana Stars midfielder Paul Acquah believes his side’s win over Hearts of Oak will give them the needed push to turnaround their season.



The two-time league winners welcomed Hearts to Dormaa for their rescheduled Match Week 1 clash of the Ghana Premier League.



The game was originally set to be played on the opening weekend of the season but had to be postponed following confirmation of Covid-19 cases in the Hearts camp.



Fast forward to Wednesday, Aduana Stars showed unmatched determination to outwit Hearts of Oak in a 2 nil result.



The win was the first for the Ogya Lads who had endured a winless start to the campaign. They had lost one and drawn three of the previous games and were languishing in the relegation zone on the standings.



According to Prince Acquah, that set up the clash with Hearts of Oak to be a difficult one. The former Asante Kotoko midfielder believes the zeal to record a win also fueled the drive of the players to relentlessly push for such a result in the course of the game.



“The game was very difficult because looking at our performance from the start of the league, we had not won any match so we needed this win badly. So collectively we pushed to get the win. So we are happy for the result,” Acquah revealed during the post match interview.



The intelligent midfielder won the Man of the Match Award for his display, particularly for scoring a potential goal of the season.



The 26-year-old believes the result will push his side to record more positive results and turn around their season.



“We needed this win so that in subsequent matches we get the motivation. So I think this win will push us for the next games coming,” he noted.



Aduana Stars after the Hearts win now move to 7th on the league log. They will next face regional rivals Berekum Chelsea.





