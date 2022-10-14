Hearts vs Real Bamako: There will be a miracle on Sunday - Don Bortey assures Hearts fans

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey, has assured Hearts fans that the club will do the unthinkable against AS Real Bamako in their challenging CAF Confederation Cup second-leg encounter on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Hearts of Oak head into the game with a 3-goal deficit after losing the first 3-0 in Mali.



The Phobians will need to hammer the Malians to qualify for the group stages of the competition.



Speaking with Asampa FM, Bortey pleaded with the management to allow him access to the players so he could inject the Hearts of Oak spirit into them.



“I am not giving up because this is Hearts of Oak. I know these players don’t have the spirit to play for Hearts of Oak but I am pleading with the management to give me access to speak to the players.



“We did it against St. Georges in Obuasi and I will ensure we repeat that on Sunday against ASR Bamako.



He continued by entreating the supporters to turn up at the Accra Sports Stadium, adding that there will be a miracle.



“We must encourage the players because that is all that they need. As for the supporters, they should come in their numbers to support the team.



“There will be a miracle on Sunday because this is Hearts of Oak,” he added.



The match is set for 15:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.





EE/BOG