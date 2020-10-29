Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts to start training in Cape Coast today

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak will begin training on Thursday morning after pitching camp in Cape Coast ahead of the start of the new season.



The Ghanaian giants traveled to the Central Region on Wednesday to begin a two-week preseason camping.



Coach Edward Nii Odoom will lead his players through their first training at 8:00 am this morning before a late evening exercise at 4:00 pm.



The team has pitched camp at the Glow-Lamp Soccer Academy in Elmina as they prepare to make a claim for next season's premier league.



The Phobians, who are chasing a first Ghana Premier League since 2008, have made new additions to their squad including the acquisitions of Nigerien Mamane Dramane and Ademola Kuti of Nigeria.



Last season the Rainbow club managed to place 9th before the campaign was abruptly ended by the outbreak of COVID-19.



Hearts have boosted their technical department by appointing Portuguese Vaz Pinto as a technical director.



The 20-times Ghana Premier League champions begin their campaign with an away game against Aduana Stars.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.