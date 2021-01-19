Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts to miss Manaf Umar in crucial game against Berekum Chelsea

Hearts midfielder Umar Manaf

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak will miss influential midfielder for their crucial clash with Berekum Chelsea due to accumulation of yellow cards.



The Phobians will face Berekum Chelsea in matchday 10 of the domestic top-flight league at the Golden City Park on Sunday.



Manaf Umar will miss the game after picking a yellow card against Eleven Wonders last Sunday marking his third of the season.



The rainbow boys inflicted a 2-0 win over Ignatius Osei Fosu’s men in week nine of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Manaf Umar and Victor Aidoo settled the encounter.



Manaf Umar has been very sensational for the Phobians this season scoring three goals which came against King Faisal, Bechem United and Eleven Wonders including two assists so far in the ongoing campaign.



However, the return of Kwadwo Obeng Jnr likely to provide an alternative for Head Coach Kosta Papic upfront following Manaf's absence in their next clash.