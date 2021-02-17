Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Hearts to hold AGM in June – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe a Member of the Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe a Member of the Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak has said plans are advanced for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in June 2021.



Addressing a press conference today in Accra, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the AGM would address issues of reconstitution of the Board of Directors, adding that shareholders should take note of the announcement and make sure they participate in the meeting.



The press conference was in response to an earlier press conference organized by the National Chapter’s Committee (NCC) – the supporter's wing of the club seeking for reforms in the management of the club



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the Board would also make a right issue of shares immediately after the AGM to enable those holding shares to buy more and for new members to also buy.



“The club is also making efforts to get a replacement for a head coach who resigned this week as well as a new goalkeeper’s trainer, whilst we make a review of findings we have made out of the recent issues,” he added.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged supporters of the club to remain calm as the Board sought ways to address the recent issues confronting the club.



Accra Hearts of Oak in the last few days had been hit with the resignation of key members of the technical team.



Head Coach Kosta Papic resigned last Monday, citing interference of some Board members in player selection, whilst Goalkeeper’s Coach George Owu and the Assistant Coach also resigned from the club.



Hearts is currently placed at the 11th position with 17 points on the 18-club Ghana Premier League(GPL).