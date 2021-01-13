Soccer News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts striker Kwadjo Obeng Jnr. resumes training ahead Eleven Wonders showdown

Hearts striker, Kwadjo Obeng Jnr.

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Kwadjo Obeng Jnr. has joined his teammates in training ahead of the Ghana Premier League encounter against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The Phobians have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Week 9 clash against Wonders following the return of dead-eye striker Obeng Jnr.



Obeng Jnr had been missing from training for the past weeks due to an injury he suffered in training in the wake of the 2-1 victory at King Faisal.



He consequently missed the games against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.



There was a sigh of breathing at the club’s training ground at St Thomas Aquinas Park on Tuesday after the lanky hitman was seen going through drills with the physical trainer.



He is being observed by the technical and medical team to know how soon he will be ready.



Hearts of Oak occupy the 5th spot on the log with 12 points from 8 games.