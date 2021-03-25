Hearts star Raddy Ovouka joins Congo squad ahead of Senegal clash

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka has started training with the Congo national team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of the Nations qualifiers against Senegal and Guinea Bissau.



Ovouka is hopeful of making his senior national team debut when the Red Devils play Senegal in the penultimate game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, March 26, 2021.



The 21-year-old left-back was rewarded with a call-up as the only player plying his trade on the continent to be invited by the Congo national team following his swashbuckling performance in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak.



He was called up by the Central African nation for the doubleheader against Eswatini on November 12 and 16, 2020.



But the matches were called off following the emergence of the deadly Coronavirus. Ovouka has established himself as an instrumental figure at the club, featuring in all of the side’s seventeen (17) games during the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



He has produced three assists and netted one goal in 17 outings for the Phobians so far this term.



Congo will play as guests to Guinea-Bissau four days after the Senegal game.



