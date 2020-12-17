Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts skipper Fatau Mohammed not worried about lack of playing time

Hearts of Oak captain, Fatau Mohamme

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatau Mohammed, insists he is not worried over a lack of playing time at the club.



The right-back has been restricted to the bench with coach Kosta Papic preferring youngster Larry Sumaila.



But Fatau Mohammed insists he's unfazed by the lack of playing opportunities.



“Not at all, in football today is yours, tomorrow is someone. So if Fatau is not playing today, tomorrow is Fatau time. So I don’t have any problem at it," he said



He again an unused substitute as the Phobians suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

