Hearts should have done everything possible to keep Esso – Former striker

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Gilbert Fiamenyo has said that he disagrees with the club’s decision to allow Joseph Esso to leave after failing to meet his demands.



The Phobians parted ways with the attacker after he refused to soften his demands following the expiration of his contract.



Esso has now signed a two-year deal with fellow Ghanaian top-flight side Dreams FC.



In an interview on Max FM’s SportsBiz, Fiamenyo insisted that the club should have done everything possible to tie him down.



“I don’t know why Hearts allowed Esso to leave. He is a very talented player, such guys you don’t allow them to leave easily, you do your best to make them stay but well it is better he even joined Dreams and not Kotoko”



The 23-year-old scored three goals in 14 league games before the 2019-20 season was truncated.



He joined Accra Hearts of Oak as a free agent in 2017 after leaving Ebusua Dwarfs.

