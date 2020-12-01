Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Hearts should appoint Alhaji Akambi as MD - Sumsum

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi

Paa Kofi Susum, former PRO of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak insists that Alhaji Braimah Akambi is the best man for the Managing Director position at the club.



After recently returning from sick leave, Frederick Moore, the Managing Director of the 2000 African Champions began his annual leave on Tuesday. He is expected to return to duty in February 2021.



Recent media reports have speculated that Frederick Moore has left his position with some names already making rounds as likely replacements, and according to Sumsum, the former NCC Chairman is the best to replace him if Mr. Moore decides to quit.



In an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware of Happy Fm on Wamputu Sports, the outspoken supporter said Akambi, who is also a member of the clubs’ Board of Directors has enough experience to be considered for the job.



"I will plead with Togbe (Board Chairman) to appoint the most competent and trusted one among the Board of Directors to replace Moore if he decides to leave his post,” Sumsam said.



Akambi, who was Chairman of the National Chapters Committee of the Phobians between 2008 and 2012 has been on the Clubs’ Board for the past 12 years."



“Akambi has gathered experience whiles working with the past Managing Directors of the Club."



"He worked with Fred Crentil, Gerald Ankrah, Neil Armstrong, Mark Noonan, and now Frederick Moore,” the former NCC PRO added.

