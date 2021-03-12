Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts set to join Kotoko to fight Ghana FA over StarTimes money

Hearts want more money from the StarTimes deal

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are courting Hearts of Oak to join them in a crusade to get the Ghana Premier League governing body to increase their share of the StarTimes broadcast money.



Kotoko have already planned to officially petition the Ghana FA over their share of the StarTimes TV rights fee and intend to drag Hearts of Oak into the banter.



Kotoko together with Hearts are the two biggest clubs in the country and offer the biggest content for coverage in the Ghana Premier League to StarTimes.



StarTimes have paid USD10,000 across board to all Premier League clubs but Kotoko feel cheated as most of their games as covered by the Chinese outlet.



Kotoko want the Ghanaian football governing body to give them a lion’s share of the money since they provide more content for StarTimes than any other team in the league.



According to inside sources, the club is ready to block StarTimes from covering any of their games if the GFA fails to reason with them. Kotoko intend to drag Hearts along on this course to get the GFA to comply with their request or face a tough time with the coverage.



If Hearts agree to the Kotoko request the two clubs will join forces to fight the Ghana FA over their share of the money and would eventually decide to block StarTimes from covering their league games.



