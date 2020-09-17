Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Hearts reportedly agree deal for Kordzi’s transfer

Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly agreed a deal with Qatari side Muaither SC for the transfer of striker Kofi Kordzi.



Rumors of the Doha based side’s interest in the burly forward made headlines on media platforms some weeks ago after Hearts turned down their initial offer.



However, latest reports reaching FMIG indicate that the Phobians have agreed a transfer fee of $150,000.



Per FMIG’s source, Hearts also entered an agreement that should the player eventually be transferred to another club from Muaither SC, they will be entitled to 20% of the transfer fee.



The latest development has paved way for Kordzi to negotiate personal terms with the club and subsequently visit Qatar for medicals.



Kofi Kordzi, nicknamed ‘The Aveyime Drogba’ has won over most Hearts fans for his commitment to the club both on and off the pitch since joining the club from lower tier side Royal FC in January 2019.



He was one of their best players in the now cancelled 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season.



Muaither SC, founded as Al Shabab in 1996 is a Qatari multi-sports club based in Muaither. They play in the Qatar Stars League, the country’s top-flight league.





