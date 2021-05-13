Hearts players aiming to end club's league trophy drought

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Accra Hearts of Oak Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has said the playing body of the club is targeting the league title this season to end the club’s long wait for a league triumph.



The Phobians have gone over a decade without winning Ghana’s topflight league trophy and the current team are determined to end it this season.



“We want to end the 10-years league trophy drought at Hearts of Oak, we want to win the league this year.



“Yes, we can win the league this year, the most important thing was the three points in Bechem and we have won it, and in our next home game against Elmina Sharks, we will force and win all three points to move to the top of the table,” Salifu Ibrahim said after their week 24 game against Bechem United.

The Phobians are currently 2nd on the league log with 40 points, just a point seperate them and Asante Kotoko who are first on the league log.