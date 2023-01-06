You are here: HomeSports2023 01 06Article 1690880

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hearts part ways with goal-shy striker Junior Kaaba

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Junior Kaaba Junior Kaaba

Accra Hearts of Oak have exhausted their patience with goal-shy Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba as the club has terminated the contract of the player just four months after joining.

He joined  Hearts of Oak in August this year and a lot was said about him but has struggled to replicate his form in the Cameroonian league in Ghana.

The club's Serbian coach has never been convinced by the abilities of the   Cameroonian striker and has barely used him since taking over.

Hearts of  Oak thought the 23-year-old striker was the solution to their goal-scoring woes but not knowing it was a far cry from that.

In six matches played since joining Hearts, the striker has failed to score and has been a bench warmer for much of his Hearts career.

Hearts have had some magnificent results since Serbian coach Slavko Matic took charge of the team winning five matches,  drawing two and losing one in all competitions.

But in all these matches Kaaba has not featured as the coach prefers other players.