Hearts or Kotoko: Ten Ghanaian music stars and football clubs they support

Wale claims he has defected to Kotoko

In Ghana, there is a generally accepted convention that you are either a Hearts of Oak or Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan.



This basic rule of sports followership applies to everyone in the country with celebrities included.



Some celebrities have in the past declared their love for one of the clubs and today we are looking at the musicians who have confessed their love for some local clubs.



Samini – Liberty Professionals



A Dansoman boy through and through, Samini has on numerous occasions professed his love for the Scientific Soccer Lads.



Samini is a Liverpool fan not only by words but by deeds. He has in the past partnered the club to undertake clean-up exercises in the Dansoman vicinity.



Last year, the dancehall star was appointed brand ambassador for the club.



Stonebwoy – Hearts



The celebrated dancehall artiste belongs to the Phobian family.



Stonebwoy in an interview with Adom TV in May this year confirmed that he is a Hearts of Oak fan but has not been impressed with the club in recent years.



His love for the club remains the same, regardless.







Shatta Wale – Hearts



Korle-Gonno born Shatta Wale supports the same club as his rival, Stonebwoy.



He claims to have been a lifelong Hearts fan.



However, he recently switched allegiance to Kotoko after his ‘godfather’ Kofi Abban was made a board member of the club.



But as the saying goes, ‘once a phobia always a phobian’.







Kofi Kinaata – Hasacaas



If Kinaata is watching a game and a goal is scored, it’s quite likely he will shout ‘doooo’ instead of ‘goaaal’.



This is because he belongs to a club that celebrate goals with shouts of ‘dooo’.



Sekondi Hasacaas is Kofi Kinaata’s club and it is little surprising looking at how connected he is to his roots.







Kuami Eugene- Kotoko



It took a 1-0 victory over Hearts for Kotoko fans to realize that the Angela hitmaker was one of them.



A day after the game, Eugene visited Kotoko’s hotel and entertained the players with some of his hit songs.



He told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview that he will compose a song for them.







Kwesi Arthur – Hearts



One of the most easily viral pictures of the rapper is the one where he donned a jersey of Hearts of Oak.



Not only once has he been seen in a Hearts of Oak jersey. The rapper is an avowed fan of Hearts of Oak and the club has indicated their readiness to partner him to sell the club to the world.







Wendy Shay – Legon Cities



Legon Cities were one of the new clubs in the terminated Ghana Premier League campaign.



The club introduced something new to Ghanaian football which was the appearance of music stars at all their home games.



Wendy Shay performed during their match against Great Olympics and there she declared her love for them and tipped them to win the league.







Kwaw Kesse – Kotoko



Hearts fans used to think that Kwaw Kesse was one of them because of a line in one his songs where he said “y3 w) Nkranye aa Hearts of Oak, to wit, when we are in Accra, its Hearts of Oak.



But three years ago, ‘the man insane’ disappointed them after tipping Kotoko to win the league instead of them.



He told Joy FM that he supports Kotoko.



“I follow them (Kotoko) a lot and wish them well always. I also support Manchester United abroad and that is my interest in football”.







Sarkodie – Kotoko



King Sark is rumoured to be a Kotoko fan because of a rap line he dropped in one of his songs.



Obidi once said “Rap 3y3 play station a mefa Kotoko wopaa k)fa Arsenal”.



Also, his Kumasi-connection has also been used as a basis for the point that he is a ‘fabu’.







Ayigbe Edem - Kotoko



Edem was once spotted playing table tennis in a Kotoko jersey and that formed the basis for his connection with the club.



Edem has been said to be a Kotoko due to the jersey he wore.



He may not be a Kotoko fan but Hearts is definitely out of the picture because no true phobia will wear a Kotoko jersey.









