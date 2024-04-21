Hearts of oak coach Abubakar Ouattara blames 'dumsor' for defeat to Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Abubakar Ouattara has blamed his side's defeat to Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on the lack of water and electricity at their hotel ahead of the match.



Legon Cities beat Hearts by 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 20, 2024.



Legon Cities scored their two goals in the second half after a barren first half.



After the game, some angry fans expressed their frustrations at the coach, but the Ivorian urged for calm since the team had to battle a lot of off-field issues before the match.



"These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else, so, I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out," he said.



"Yesterday at the hotel, we did not have electricity or water," Ouattara said.



The defeat to Legon Cities is Hearts of Oak's 4th loss in five league matches.





