Hearts of Oak youth side Auroras qualify for Division Two Middle-League playoffs

Source: kickgh.com

The youth side of Accra Hearts of Oak, Auroras FC, have secured a spot in the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) 2022/23 Division Two Middle League after a massive victory over FCM Maamobi on Thursday, June 8 at the Kissemam Nunu Park.



Auroras FC finished as winners of Zone five of GARFA 2022/23 Division Two League with 50 points following a 6-2 away win over FCM Maamobi in the season's final fixture.



Teenage sensation Hamza Issah scored a hat-trick to ensure Auroras FC a comfortable victory to secure a ticket to play in the GARFA Division Two Middle League, which will determine a team to play in the Access Bank National Division One League next season.



Trio Michael Adjetey, Prince Rashid and Theodore Quartey were all on the score sheet for Auroras FC in their huge win.



Six teams have booked themselves a slot in the Division Two Middle League which will determine the team secure promotion to the 2023/24 Access Division One League from the Greater Accra Region as table toppers from their various zones.



The other teams include; Accra Athletic (Zone One winners), Danbort (Zone Two winners), Banana Inn (Zone Three winners), Desidero (Zone Four winners) and Still Believe (Zone Six winners).



The GARFA Division Two Middle League is scheduled to commence on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



