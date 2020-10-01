Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Hearts of Oak will win 2020/2021 league – Coach Odoom

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Odoom

Edward Odoom, the head coach Accra Hearts of Oak has predicted success for his side in the 2020/2021 league season.



After nearly six months of no action, the Ghana Premier League is set to come back on November 13, 2020.



Hearts of Oak, like most clubs, commenced gym work this week for the new season.



The Phobians have lost their two leading marksmen with Joseph Esso moving to Dreams FC while Kofi Kordzi is currently in Qatar to complete a move to a club in that country.



Despite these exits, Odoom is confident Hearts will lift the 2020/2021 league trophy.



Since 2009 when they last won the league, Hearts have failed to clinch it and Odoom says his boys are determined to end the drought.



“We are promising them that, this year will be a very good year for Phobia fans. The boys are very determined and their attitude towards training has been perfect”.



“Hearts of Oak will win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and break the jinx for the past ten years.” He concluded.



The Phobians are meanwhile close to signing winger Patrick Razak who left the club some years ago.



The diminutive winger is reportedly training with Hearts as he bids to impress the technical team.





