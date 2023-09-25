Hearts of Oak will soon play like Holland - Coach Koopman

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Martinus Koopman has expressed his desire for his team to adopt an attacking style of play similar to that of the Netherlands and Dutch club, Ajax.



Koopman, who hails from the Netherlands, made this statement following Hearts' inaugural victory in the 2023/2024 Betpawa Premier League season.



In their Week 2 encounter, Hearts clinched a 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, bouncing back from a 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United in the opening round. Kashala Ramos' seventh-minute goal secured the win for the Phobia club.



After the game, the seasoned coach expressed his satisfaction with the result and outlined his vision for the team's playing style.



He stated, "I think we deserved it (the win). We had a heavy week because everybody was disappointed (with the loss to Tamale)...I think altogether we deserved the three points. We want to play like Holland, attacking football."



Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 10th position in the 18-team league standings and are gearing up to face league leaders Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, September 30.



JNA/KPE