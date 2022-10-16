Hearts of Oak will qualify hands down – Dong Bortey assures

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey is confident they will beat AS Real Bamako to qualify for the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Phobians lost by 3-0 to the real Bamako in the first which was played in Mali a week ago.



Ahead of the second leg, Dong Bortey has disclosed that he is confident in the current Hearts of Oak team to overturn the 3-0 deficit in Accra because the club has done it before.



“All I want to tell the players is that this Sunday, they should be able to qualify hands down. If five goals, they should be able to score,” he said in an interview with Hearts of Oak’s media.



“This is something we’ve done it before, so they can also do it. Ours was four goals but theirs is only three so I trust they can do it.



“I have not entered this station since 2017 and today is my first time since I stopped playing for Hearts of Oak, he added.



“So, before Dong Bortey will put his leg here on Sunday, trust me we are going to qualify. The spirit there and they are going to qualify because I know what they can do,” he stated.



Hearts of Oak will play Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3:00pm.



Live Updates will be available on GhanaWeb.







