Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Hearts of Oak will end trophy drought next season – Head Coach

Hearts of Oak team

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom has expressed optimism that his side will end the long wait for a league title win in the upcoming season.



Despite being the second most successful club in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak’s last league title triumph came in 2009.



Edward Odoom after spending a few days training with his players believes they can end the decade of league title drought next season.



“I want to tell all Phobians that winning the GPL next season is our target and, we are working hard towards breaking the decade-old jinx of no silverware at the club,” Coach Odoom told Hearts Media during the ongoing preseason training.



“Normally, preseason involves two weeks of hard training (endurance and fitness) all geared towards getting the boys to an appreciable level before kicking a ball, and, I have been impressed with what I have seen so far.



“We will continue working to get to the level what want to be before the season starts, and I will entreat our fans to keep supporting us throughout this period,” Coach Odoom added.



“The support and assistance the fans offered us during the cancelled season of 2019-20 was massive and well appreciated, and, we want to see even more during this preseason and carry that positive karma to the new campaign.”



Accra Hearts of Oak have won the league title 19 times, only Asante Kotoko has won more than them.





