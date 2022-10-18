Hearts of Oak will achieve preeminence in Africa soon - Vincent Sowah Odotei assures fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has insisted that the board and management have laid a foundation that will aid the club in achieving preeminence.



The hierarchy of the club has come under criticism after the club's elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.



Hearts of Oak, despite their 1-0 narrow win against ASR Bamako in the return leg in the second round of games in the prelims at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, were, crashed out on a 3-1 goal aggregate after losing the first leg tie 3-0 in Mali.



Supporters have called on the majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV, to dissolve the board and management.



However, Sowah Odotei speaking in an interview, reiterated that they [board and management] are working tirelessly to ensure the club dominate Africa and achieves preeminence.



"We have laid down the foundation to help us achieve preeminence in Africa, and we can assure them that," he told Joy Sports.



"Those of us that are investing money and resources, we love the club just like the fans.



"We will achieve preeminence with the club with the foundations we have laid," he added.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are still in search of a new head coach following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu in September after a slow start of the 2022/23 season.