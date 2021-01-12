Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Hearts of Oak wanted to retire me – Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo is considered by many as the Greatest Ghanaian player of all time

Accra Hearts of Oak legend and former coach, Mohammed Polo, has lifted the lid on why he left the Phobians to join city rivals Accra Great Olympics.



According to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, he left Accra Hearts of Oak because the management of the club at the time wanted to retire him from football when he was not ready to quit.



Mohammed Polo, who is considered by many as the Greatest Ghanaian player of all time made the headlines in 1993 when he made the switch to join the Dade Boys.



Polo made this revelation in an interview with Citi TV.



“The events leading up to my move to Accra Great Olympics was very unfortunate and pathetic.”



“Going to Olympics was a transit because I was a player-coach at Accra Hearts of Oak and the same year I retired (1993) was the same year I went to Hearts in the course of the season because they tried to make me retire because they had seen Shamo Quaye and Ablade Kumah.”



“They wanted me to retire and I said nobody retires legends, they retire themselves,” Mohammed Polo.



