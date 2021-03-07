Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak unveils new headline sponsor today

Hearts of Oak will unveil their new headline sponsor, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, on Sunday when they clash with WAFA in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians jersey for the match will feature Sunon Asogli Power.



Hearts announced securing a mammoth sponsorship deal with Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited last month.



The power distribution company has stepped in following the expiration of the contract of former headline sponsor Strategic Africa Securities (SAS).



Sunon Asogli Power thus becomes the official shirt sponsor of the former African champions.



The match against WAFA is new coach Samuel Boadu's first since his appointment in late February and he will be hoping for a winning start.