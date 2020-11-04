Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak trophy drought due to lack of commitment from current management - Don Bortey

Bernard Don Bortey, Former Hearts of Oak player

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey says lack of commitment on the part of the current management is part to be blamed for the club's trophy drought.



The current management have failed to guide the team to a major trophy for over a decade.



The Ghanaian giants last won the Ghana Premier League title in 2009 and have failed to annex the title which they won six in a row in the early 2000s.



According to the former deadly striker, the old management were serious and committed to the course seeing the club win a lot of laurels unlike the current management at the helm of affairs.



"The current leaders of Hearts of Oak spirit of managing the club are not like that of the old management.



"Theirs are low. The old management was committed to the job but now you don't see the commitment of the Hearts of Oak management," he added.



Hearts of Oak coach Nii Odoom is hoping to end the team's trophy drought in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



The team is currently in Cape Coast for preseason camp.



Hearts of Oak will begin their league campaign against Aduana Stars on 14 November 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.