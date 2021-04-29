Hearts of Oak trio suspended for Dreams FC clash

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will have to negotiate for a victory against Dreams FC on Sunday without the influential trio, Raddy Ovouka, Salifu Ibrahim, and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



The rainbow boys will take on the Still Believe lads on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu.



The trio will miss the much-anticipated game due to card accumulation.



Raddy Ovouka received his third caution in their game against Karela United, a game which ended 1-1 at the CAM Park.



Ibrahim Salifu has been a spark for the Phobians in midfield while Obeng Junior is full of confidence after grabbing an all-important equalizer against Karela United last Sunday.



They are expected to return for the side's next weekend game against King Faisal on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.