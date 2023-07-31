Hearts of Oak travel up north to battle Real Tamale United

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak will commence the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a challenging trip to Tamale, where they will face Real Tamale United.



The fixtures for the new season were officially released on Monday, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and competitive campaign for the Phobians.



After a lacklustre performance last season, Hearts of Oak are determined to redeem themselves and have a more successful run in the league this time around.



The team struggled to meet their usual high standards, and a perilous situation nearly led to their relegation. A crucial draw on the final day saved them from the drop, allowing them to maintain their top-flight status.



To avoid a repeat of last season's difficulties, Hearts of Oak, under a new technical team, will be eager to kickstart their campaign on a positive note by securing a victory against Real Tamale United. The Phobians understand the significance of starting strong and gaining early momentum to build confidence for the rest of the season.



However, they will face a tough challenge against Real Tamale United, who may be brimming with confidence after their 1-0 victory over Hearts in their last meeting in Tamale. In fact, Real Tamale United achieved a double triumph over the Phobians by securing a win in Accra as well. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming encounter, as Hearts of Oak will be determined to avenge their previous losses.



The excitement is building among football enthusiasts as the league season is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18.