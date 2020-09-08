Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Hearts of Oak to unveil brand new 48-seater bus today

Hearts will unveil their bus today

Hearts of Oak is set to unveil its new 48-seater bus today in a ceremony to be held at the Star Assurance Limited office at 10am.



The 2014 Hyundai bus was acquired by their insurance partners, Star Assurance Company Ghana.



The bus is also part of a partnership agreement with Star Assurance Limited.



The ceremony will also see to the launch of other products such Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia Wealth Master Plan, Phobia Home call Plan and Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan.





